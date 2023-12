Johnson, Pritzker "not on same page" as Chicago tackles migrant crisis, expert says On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker scrapped the City of Chicago's plans​ to build a migrant camp in Brighton Park, citing serious environmental concerns at the site. So, how did this all come to be? CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye looked into the relationship between the governor and Mayor Brandon Johnson, and what's next for migrants in the city.