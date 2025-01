Jaja’s African Hair Braiding at Chicago Shakespeare Theater The show takes place in a bustling Harlem hair braiding salon and takes the audience through a day in the life of the shop’s West African immigrant braiders and their clients. It's a Tony Award-winning play that just made its Chicago debut. The show's hair and wig designer, Nikiya Mathis, and Aisha Sougou, who plays one of the braiders in the shop, talk more about the production.