Watch CBS News

It's National Don’t Step on a Bee Day!

Did you known that bees help pollinate about 35% of the world's food crops? Resident bee-expert Abdullah Motiwala and beekeeper John Tyminski teaches about how bees play an important role in the eco-system.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.