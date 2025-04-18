International students seek legal help after visas, legal status revoked by Trump admin Northwestern University faculty and students held rallies as part of a larger National Day of Action on Thursday. Protesters are calling on the university to defend students, staff, and instructors. It comes as the trump administration freezes $790 million in federal funds for what it calls civil rights violations. Dima Khalidi, executive director of Palestine Legal, which is a legal aid organization, talks about the impact it's having on international students.