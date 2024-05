Illinois lawmakers nix grocery tax, add to school spending in new $53 billion budget Illinois House lawmakers approved the fiscal year 2025 spending plan, which is said to be the largest in the state's history. The $53 billion budget was approved with a 65 to 45 vote in the early morning hours after the state Senate passed it on over the weekend. The more than 3,000-page spending plan now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for his signature.