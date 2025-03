Houthis launch missile at Tel Aviv Airport, U.S. hits targets across Yemen A rocket fired from Yemen hit an area of Tel Aviv overnight, leaving 16 people injured by shattered glass, the Israeli military said Saturday, days after Israeli airstrikes hit Houthi rebels who have been launching missiles in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The attack came after Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, and port city of Hodeida killed at least nine people Thursday.