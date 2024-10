He was convicted of killing a Chicago police officer in 2011, but he'll now walk free A man convicted of killing a Chicago police officer in 2011 will soon walk free after his conviction was overturned on Wednesday because of misconduct by prosecutors at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. The family of Alexander Villa cheered when they heard the conviction was overturned. That caused police officers in attendance at the hearing to immediately leave and led to an outburst from both sides.