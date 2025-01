Gov. Pritzker wastes no time taking on President Trump Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday shared fresh criticism of President Trump, calling for an apology from Elon Musk, and accusing the White House of keeping Illinois in the dark on any plans for migrant deportations. CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye has a look at that fractious relationship, and legal analyst Irv Miller helps delve into the legality of the president’s moves on immigration and other issues in his first day in office.