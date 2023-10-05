Good Samaritan shares story after rushing to help woman dragged into alley during robbery Crime is an unfortunate part of daily life in Chicago. Shootings, robberies, carjackings, and scams often round out the headlines. It's not every day we hear about someone trying to buck that trend. It's not even suggested by police to intervene or help during a robbery, but Joey Matteis said when he saw a young woman being robbed and dragged through an alley last month in Little Italy, he did something about it.