Full interview with Crown Point, Indiana man charged with assault on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Crown Point, Ind., man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 71, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related felony and misdemeanor offenses.
