"Expressions Challenge" encourages teens to tackle tough topics with art A contest aimed at helping teens open up about the world around them is underway. The Expressions Challenge encourages teens to express how they feel about certain issues through art. Students tackle topics from cyberbullying to mental health to gun violence. It started in Chicago and St. Louis in 2009, and has become so popular several local schools are now working the challenge into their curriculums. Senn High School teacher Michael Cullinane has been using the challenge with his students for 8 years.