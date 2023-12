Ex-Bear Adewale Ogunleye reunites with fan he met at Soldier Field It's the story of two football players; one a former Chicago Bears star, the other a college football player from Indiana. Former Bears defensive end Adewale Ogunleye and Wabash College long snapper Sam Long had a chance meeting more than a decade ago, when Long was a little boy. It was a brief moment – captured by a CBS 2 camera – that had a huge impact.