Watch CBS News

Employee killed at suburban Chicago liquor store

An employee was shot and killed Monday evening at a liquor store in south suburban Glenwood. At 6:45 p.m., there was an altercation between an employee of Emporium Liquors at 339 E. Glenwood Lansing Rd.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.