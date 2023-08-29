Watch CBS News

Dolly declines invitation from the Royal Family

Seventy-seven-year-old Dolly Parton said she was just too busy to have tea with the Princess of Wales. Parton says she felt so bad for saying no to the royal, but she has to promote her new rock album.
