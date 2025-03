Dodgers rally to top Cubs 4-1 in MLB season opener in Tokyo The Cubs and Dodgers kicked off the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday in Tokyo, with the first of two games in Japan. The Cubs led going into the 5th inning, after an RBI double by Miguel Amaya, but the wheels fell off in the 5th, when the Dodgers broke through with three runs, on their way to a 4-1 victory.