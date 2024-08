Doctors say they’re seeing an increase of patients with tinnitus Apple recently released a study on tinnitus, which is a sound someone hears that others don't like, a ringing sound in the ear. The survey conducted by University of Michigan researchers found more than 75% of people who responded had experienced tinnitus in their life. Audiologist Dr. Kristen Conners of the Prescription Hearing in Palos Park says she is seeing more cases of tinnitus.