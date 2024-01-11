Watch CBS News

Cracking a century's old dress code

A mysterious code found in a century-old dress has been cracked. It started when an 1888 silk dress was bought from an antique mall in 2013. Hidden in the dress was a secret pocket with notes containing random words.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.