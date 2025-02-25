Confusion lingers over Musk email to federal workers to justify their jobs A coalition of federal workers and contractors who were fired by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency are protesting in Washington, D.C., staging a “job fair’ with sit-ins at Senate offices to pressure senators to rein in Musk. It comes as federal employees still on the job are confused about an email sent by Musk, telling them to send a list of work accomplishments, but some federal officials are telling employees not to respond.