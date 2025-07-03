Watch CBS News

Concertgoers accuse Ticketmaster of surge pricing

If you bought concert tickets this summer, especially for the hottest shows like Beyonce and Lady Gaga, you might have noticed prices fluctuating wildly. CBS News national consumer correspondent Ash-har Quraishi looks into what's going on.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.