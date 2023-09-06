Watch CBS News

City of Elmhurst honors Little League team

The Elmhurst Youth Baseball team got knocked out in the Great Lakes Regionals – and didn’t quite make it to Williamsport for the Little League World Series. But that didn’t stop the City of Elmhurst from honoring the team on Tuesday.
