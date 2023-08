Music performances include Masters of the Mice: Hip Hop 50, Lupita Infante, Proyecto Uno, Whitney and more.

City announces Taste of Chicago music, food lineup Music performances include Masters of the Mice: Hip Hop 50, Lupita Infante, Proyecto Uno, Whitney and more.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On