Chicago White Sox great Bobby Jenks focuses on teaching as Windy City Thunderbolts manager The Windy City Thunderbolts, a minor league baseball team, has a new manager who is very familiar to Chicago baseball fans. Bobby Jenks pitched in some of the biggest moments in White Sox history. He's now onto his next career working as a manager, which has brought him back to the Chicago area to lead the Windy City Thunderbolts in Crestwood