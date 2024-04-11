Watch CBS News

Chicago taxis coming to Uber app

Uber announced a new phase in their partnership with the Chicago taxi industry, providing nearly 100% of the city's 2,800 taxi drivers with access to Uber trip referrals. Taxis may be available in the app as soon as Thursday.
