Chicago suspends shelter limit for migrants

Looming bitter cold in Chicago has city officials suspending a 60-day deadline for migrants staying in shelters. Meantime, Gov. JB Pritzker is asking the governor of Texas to halt migrant drop-offs during the winter storm in Chicago.
