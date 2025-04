Chicago River cleanup focus turns to sewage overflow, climate resiliency It's almost hard to believe that the Chicago River was once so polluted by sewage and industrial waste, it was commonly referred to as an open air sewer. It took a lot of work to get to where it is today, but even now, sewage still ends up in our water. For Earth Day, CBS News Chicago Investigator Tara Molina went on the river to talk to those who’ve spent decades working to protect it.