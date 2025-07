Chicago rapper responds after 4 killed, 14 wounded in mass shooting outside release party River Nort Chicago police said around 11 p.m., a dark SUV drove past the nightclub in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, where three people from inside fired shots into a crowd of people standing outside. Rapper Mello Buckzz released a statement on social media, saying in part, "Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them."