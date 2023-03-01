Watch CBS News

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown to resign

Brown is leaving his post March 16 and moving back to Texas. He announced his resignation a day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost in her bid for reelection. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.