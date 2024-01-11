Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson talks migrant crisis, more in 1-on-1 interview A major winter storm is bearing down on Chicago this week as more than 500 migrants were still waiting for shelter space in the city. More than 200 asylum seekers were staying in warming buses at the city's landing zone. Plus, three more charter buses from Texas were expected to arrive in Chicago on Thursday. Mayor Brandon Johnson has been vocal in pleading for help from the federal government to tackle the migrant crisis in Chicago. He sat down with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza about the city's response and more.