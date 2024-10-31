Watch CBS News

Chicago Hauntings: The story of Resurrection Mary, Chicago's most famous ghost

As far back as the 1930s, people have reported seeing a mysterious woman in a white dress asking for a ride along Archer Avenue/Road in the southwest suburbs. One man said he even met and danced with the mysterious young woman at a local ballroom. But upon reaching Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, the woman exits the car—or maybe doesn't even exit the car—and vanishes without a trace. Tony Szabelski of Chicago Hauntings Tours has the story of Resurrection Mary, and who she might be.
