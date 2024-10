Chicago Hauntings: Ghosts and a mysterious history at what's now the Haunted Hooters The original Chicago Hooters opened at 660 N. Wells St. in River North in 1993. Staffers and patrons have been reporting paranormal activity there for years, and it's reputed that in the past, the site was linked to grave robbing operations. Tony Szabelski of Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tours is the host for this all-new edition of Chicago Hauntings.