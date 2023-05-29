CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, May 29, 2023.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm Memorial Day CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, May 29, 2023.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On