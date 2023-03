Chicago Decides: Tina Hone faces Desmon Yancy in the race to be the next 5th Ward alderman Voters will decide not only the next mayor of Chicago on April 4, but 14 races for City Council on the ballot after no candidates won a majority in the first round in February. In the 5th ward on the South Side, Martina “Tina” Hone faces Desmon Yancy in the runoff.