Chicago business school hosts pitch competition to support rising entrepreneurs

Chicago business school Sunshine Enterprises offers training, coaching, and network opportunities for rising entrepreneurs living in under-resourced neighborhoods, and every year, the school runs a pitch competition where students can win thousands to support their startup ideas. This year, they’re hosting a version of the competition all in Spanish. Joining Audrina Sinclair are Juan Lara of Sunshine Enterprises, and Rosa Gonzalez, who is taking part in the competition.
