Chicago Bears to unveil conceptual plans for Arlington Heights stadium on Sept. 8 The Bears will host an "informational community meeting" on Sept. 8 at John Hersey High School to discuss their plans to purchase and redevelop the former Arlington Park racetrack, and to unveil "conceptual plans for a transit-oriented mixed-use entertainment district anchored by a stadium that would be one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history," the team announced Thursday afternoon.