CBS Chicago Vault: Rev. Jesse Jackson on the campaign trail, at the DNC in 1988 In these Channel 2 News clips from 1988, Political Editor Mike Flannery joins the Rev. Jesse Jackson on the campaign trail in New York City, and then in Carlsbad, California along with his future congressman sons. Also, Linda MacLennan reports on soon-to-be-nominee Michael Dukakis’ calling for unity with Jackson at the Democratic National Convention, and Jim Avila reports on Eugene Sawyer and Tim Evans using their connections to Jackson to promote their 1989 campaigns for Chicago mayor.