CBS Chicago Vault: Michael Jordan announces his retirement from basketball in 1993 In what turned out to be a hiatus, but was assumed by many to be permanent at the time, Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the Chicago Bulls, the NBA, and the game of basketball on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1993. This is Channel 2 News coverage of that day's events. First, Corey McPherrin reports on the news conference where Jordan delivered his stunning announcement (Channel 2 News at 4:30 with Lester Holt and Linda MacLennan), then, Joan Lovett reports on fan reaction (Channel 2 News at 6 with Bill Kurtis and Adele Arakawa).