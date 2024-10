CBS Chicago Vault: Billy Cub mascot performer speaks in own defense after bar fight Billy Cub stood outside Cubs games as an unofficial mascot for several years. In April 2014, the man performing him, Patrick Weier, admitted to throwing a punch at someone who took the head off his costume at John Barleycorn down the street from Wrigley Field. Weier talked with the late Mike Parker for CBS 2 News on April 7, 2014.