CBS Chicago Vault: Bill Kurtis interviews artist Joan Miró about Chicago On April 20, 1981, Spanish Catalan artist Joan Miró's famous Chicago sculpture was unveiled next to what is now called the Cook County Administration Building. Before the unveiling, renowned Channel 2 anchorman Bill Kurtis visited with the soon-to-be-88-year-old Miró at his home in Majorca, Spain. After presenting Miró with some gifts on behalf of the City of Chicago, Kurtis asked the artist through an interpreter about his inspiration, his impressions of Chicago, what he hoped people would take away from his sculpture, and other topics. Taping date: March 26, 1981.