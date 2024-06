Boy, 16, charged in shooting that killed retired Chicago Police officer Larry Neuman, a retired officer who was the longest-serving explosives technician on the CPD force, was shot and killed last week. Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling, Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), and Deputy Mayor for Community Safety Garien Gatewood announce the charges.