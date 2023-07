Bittersweet fix for condo building with no water for more than a week After going more than a week without water, condo owners at a building in Belmont Cragin finally got some action on Wednesday. CBS 2's Lauren Victory first told you about the gushing mess outside their building on Tuesday​, raising questions about who is responsible for fixing the broken pipe and all that wasted water. On Wednesday, the people without water said the city is promising relief by Friday.