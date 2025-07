This year's house guests include a professional bull rider, an AI consultant, a gamer, a Dungeon Master, and attorney Ashley Hollis from chicago.

Big Brother Season 27 premiering on CBS, Paramount+ This year's house guests include a professional bull rider, an AI consultant, a gamer, a Dungeon Master, and attorney Ashley Hollis from chicago.

