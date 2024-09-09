Watch CBS News

Big Boy locomotive rolls through Illinois

Kris Habermehl has been following the Union Pacific Big Boy steam engine—one of the biggest and most powerful ever built—as it rolled through the western suburbs Monday. He joins us over a crowd in Watseka from CBS Skywatch.
