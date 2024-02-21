Bears quarterback Justin Fields explains why he unfollowed his team on Instagram The future is extremely murky for Justin Fields. At one point not long ago, the former first-round quarterback was looked at as the franchise cornerstone, so much so that the Chicago Bears opted to trade the first overall pick last offseason. A year later, however, the club again finds itself atop the NFL Draft and appears it will make the selection, likely opting for USC quarterback Caleb Williams. If/when that happens, it effectively ends Fields' tenure in the Windy City.