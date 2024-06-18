Watch CBS News

Aurora's blues legacy honored in new mural

From 1937 and 1938, Aurora stood at a crossroads where some of the country's blues artists came to record. The stage is now set for a new mural honoring the city's connection to the blues. CBS 2's Sara Machi has the story.
