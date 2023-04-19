Alderman calls for hearings on water billing problems exposed by "Getting Hosed" series The CBS 2 Investigators have told you about all the people behind our "Getting Hosed" series for the past four years. They've gotten saddled with bogus water bills, often into the tens of thousands of dollars, and now, thanks to our reporting, the city is taking action. Sadly the "Getting hosed" reporting has become a bit of a broken record, because the stories are so similar and sad. Families get ridiculous water bills. The water department won't help until we get involved.