Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) narrowly escapes censure from peers Ramirez-Rosa has also apologized for his actions last week. The video shows Ramirez-Rosa appearing to grab onto Mitts, and then use his body to block her from entering the City Council chambers during a special meeting on a proposal to ask voters in the March primary election if Chicago should stay a sanctuary city for migrants. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports.