After facing homelessness, woman gets new chance through Chicago housing program She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time. That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.