7 Acero charter schools facing closure. Can CPS stop the closings? Financial troubles continue for Acero charter schools. Seven Acero schools are in danger of closing because of a reported $40 million budget shortfall. Approximately 2,000 students and a few hundred staff members would be affected if the campuses were to close. Acero parents and teachers have been rallying to try to stop that from happening. Chalkbeat Chicago reporter Reema Amin helps break down what’s going on, and what could happen next.