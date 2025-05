4-year-old child hospitalized after being shot in back in McKinley Park At 7:10 p.m., the little boy was traveling in a minivan being driven by a 23-year-old man in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue — near the diagonal Archer Avenue, police said. Another vehicle pulled up in the back, and someone inside fired shots at the minivan, police said. The 4-year-old boy was struck in the back.