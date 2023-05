4 charged with first-degree murder of CPD officer Areanah Preston The Chicago Police Department announced charges against four people in connection to the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston. During a news conference on Wednesday, Interim Supt. Eric Carter announced first-degree murder charges against the four offenders including three men - Jakwon Buchanan, 18, Joseph Brooks, 19, Trevell Breeland, 19--and Jaylan Fraizer, 16, who will be tried as an adult.